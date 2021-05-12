Alleged impaired driver crashes into Kelowna home before fleeing on foot

The crash caused damages to the yard, the surrounding chain fence and the residence's deck

A 30-year-old Kelowna woman is facing potential charges after allegedly driving impaired before crashing into a Mugford Road residence and fleeing the scene on May 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

A 30-year-old Kelowna woman is facing potential charges after allegedly driving impaired before crashing into a Mugford Road residence and fleeing the scene on Tuesday (May 11).

Just after 8 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a blue Kia SUV colliding into a home, causing damages to the yard, the surrounding chain fence and the residence’s deck. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses said that the driver and lone occupant fled the scene on foot, where she was located a short distance away by an officer, who noted signs of alcohol impairment. She was then taken to the Kelowna RCMP detachment for breath testing.

“The driver provided samples of her breath, which were in excess of the legal limit,” said Kelowna RCMP.

The driver has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court. An investigation is being conducted and will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the police at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Kelowna skateboarders hope to get Lower Mission park

READ MORE: Kelowna coffee roaster partners with non-profit for specialty blends

@aaron_hemensaaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar