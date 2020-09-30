Alleged impaired driver crashes car into parked truck on Chilliwack’s Wellington Avenue

Police investigated the collision which took place shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning

RCMP arrested an alleged impaired driver in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., a front-line officer on patrol saw a car plough into a parked pickup truck on Wellington Avenue. A 20-year-old man was allegedly behind the wheel of the car and police said they noted symptoms of intoxication.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Surrey police probe serious crashes, one fatal

READ MORE: Burnaby RCMP search for suspects after man racially abused, has coffee thrown on him

“If you plan to consume alcohol or marijuana, leave your vehicle at home and arrange a safe ride,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “RCMP are committed to removing impaired drivers from our roadways.”

The RCMP asks anyone who sees suspicious driving behaviour to call the police at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress