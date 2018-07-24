Alleged impaired driver collides with parked semi-trailer in Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have arrested a male for allegedly driving while impaired after colliding with a parked semi-trailer.

On Tuesday, July 24 just after 1 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision in the 1250 block of Middleton Way, Vernon, after a vehicle crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer. The semi-trailer was not attached to the tractor at the time of the collision.

Upon arrival at the scene, the attending officer entered into an impaired investigation after the male driver displayed signs and symptoms of alcohol consumption. The male was subsequently arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The male was escorted back to the RCMP detachment where he provided two samples of his breath that were both almost twice the legal limit.

The passenger of the vehicle was transported to the nearest medical centre for treatment by the BC Ambulance Service.

“Both the driver and passenger of this incident are lucky to not have suffered any major injuries,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “There’s no excuse to drink and drive. If you plan to drink, leave your car at home.”

The driver, a 27-year-old Vernon man, is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 27.

No further details will be released.

