Alleged drunk driver narrowly misses pregnant RCMP officer before crashing on Sooke Road

The driver was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries

An alleged drunk driver crossed the centre line on Sooke Road, narrowly missing an off duty West Shore RCMP officer, before crashing into a utility pole. (Photo courtesy of the West Shore RCMP)

An impaired driving investigation is underway after a motorist swerved into oncoming traffic, narrowly missing a pregnant off duty West Shore RCMP officer and her toddler, before crashing on Sooke Road.

On Nov. 5 at approximately 4:40 p.m., the West Shore RCMP was called to investigate a 2016 Mazda CX5 that had just crashed into a utility pole located in the 2800-block of Sooke Road in Langford.

An off duty officer witnessed the vehicle swerving on Sooke Road, approaching Slegg Lumber. The vehicle then crashed into the radar-operated speed sign near the business and crossed into the oncoming lane before the driver overcorrected and crashed into the utility pole.

“Another off duty West Shore RCMP officer was driving on Sooke Road in the opposite direction at the time,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP’s media relations officer, in a statement. “She stated that the vehicle came into her lane and narrowly missed a head-on collision with her. The officer is six months pregnant [and] was driving with her toddler at the time. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Given the driving behaviour, it’s amazing she did not hit a vehicle or a pedestrian.”

The driver, a 53-year-old woman, was taken to hospital. Police did not release the extent of her injuries.

An impaired driving investigation is underway as police believe she was drunk at the time of the crash.

