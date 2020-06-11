Alleged drug trafficker passes out at Colwood intersection while driving: RCMP

Police found LSD, cocaine and methamphetamines on the driver

West Shore RCMP arrested a 37-year old Victoria resident after they ended up passed out unconscious at a Colwood intersection on June 2 due to impaired driving. (Black Press Media file photo)

A 37-year-old Victoria resident was arrested in Colwood after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

West Shore RCMP responded to multiple calls of a vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic on Sooke Road near Metchosin Road on June 2. Officers arrived to find the driver stopped at the intersection unconscious.

Police found individually packaged bags of LSD and cocaine on the driver and recovered 350 grams of methamphetamine after getting a search warrant for the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested for impaired driving and drug trafficking. West Shore RCMP say their investigation continues.

“These callers no doubt prevented a serious collision by calling police right away and without knowing it helped us catch a drug trafficker in the process,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

