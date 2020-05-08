Alleged drug house searched by RCMP in Chilliwack

RCMP say they have found drugs believed to be fentanyl, along with other items at a house on Princess Avenue in Chilliwack, on April 29, 2020. There were seven illicit drug overdose deaths in Chilliwack in the first three months of this year. (File photo)

Drugs were seized by the RCMP during the execution of a search warrant of an alleged crime house on April 29.

The Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Property Crime Section (CRU), supported by Chilliwack General Investigation Support Team (GIST) and general duty officers executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant of a house in the 46000-block of Princess Avenue. Drugs found in the house are believed to be crack cocaine and fentanyl. Drug trafficking paraphernalia, property linked to thefts, and an automobile were also seized by police.

Two people who were arrested during the execution of the search warrant were later released by police.

Following a thorough review of evidence, all circumstances of the investigation will be forwarded in a report by the RCMP to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA charges.

“Our investigation was initiated by calls we received to report unusual activity surrounding a house in a neighbourhood,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. “Police and neighbourhoods are working together to keep our community safe.”

It is not clear if the drug bust on April 29 is related to a CDSA search warrant executed this morning (May 7) on Dixon Road in Abbotsford.

They offer tips on how to spot a crime house or drug dealer in your neighbourhood:

· Regular and unusual traffic patterns.

· Traffic stopping where a resident comes out to talk briefly to the occupants of a vehicle.

· House lights always on.

The RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

