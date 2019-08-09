Alleged arsonists destroy Chilliwack house, steal gun safe and two vehicles

Investigation under way into blaze that ripped through the Cook Street home early August 8

Chilliwack Fire Department fire investigator Lieut. Lisa Axelson sifts through debris at the home that was the target of theft and an alleged arson in the early hours of Aug. 9, 2019. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Arson is suspected in a devastating fire that destroyed a single family home in the 9600-block of Cook Street overnight.

Two vehicles and a gun safe were stolen from the property before the house went up in flames.

RCMP officers and Chilliwack Fire Department investigators were on the scene Friday and the property was fenced off.

Fire investigator Lieut. Lisa Axelson was sifting through debris just after noon on Aug. 9 in the garage area that was completely burned out.

The shell of a motorcycle and a large standing toolbox were the only recognizable shapes remaining in the garage.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said the occupants were not home and the house was robbed of a gun safe. Two vehicles, a grey 2003 Corvette and a grey 2004 GMC Envoy, were also stolen from the property.

Mounties arrived at the scene at around 2:30 a.m. and firefighters were already battling the blaze.

The Chilliwack Fire Department reported crews from four halls responded and arrived to the fully-involved structure fire. Due to the conditions they set up a defensive attack to bring the blaze under control.

“The home suffered extensive fire damage resulting in significant structural damage to the home,” according to Asst. Chief Andrew Brown.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

“We remain in the initial stages of the investigation,” Rail said, adding that arson investigators and the RCMP Serious Crime Unit are in charge of the file.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

