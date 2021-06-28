All-time heat record set, cooling options in place to help with heat wave

"This is so historical, we can't use enough hyperbole."

With the recent heat wave, heat warnings (in red) are in effect through much of B.C., including eastern portions of Vancouver Island. Source: Environment Canada.

Entering the fourth day of record-breaking temperatures, the Comox Valley has officially broken the record for the highest-ever recorded temperature at the Comox weather station.

On Sunday (June 27), temperatures reached 38.0 C, a temperature never reached since recording began in April 1914 at the station – part of what has been “just an absurd” heatwave underway across the province, said Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“It is completely off the charts – we’ve never seen this before just in June. With solstice, the sun is highest in the sky. When we have these heat waves in July or August the sun is at a slightly different angle, which does make a bit of a difference.”

For the past three days, temperatures have broken records: on June 25, the Comox weather station recorded 32.9 C, surpassing the record of 31.1 C from 1925. On June 26, temperatures reached 34.0 C, breaking the 2000 record of 29.9 C.

“This is so historical, we can’t use enough hyperbole,” added Castellan. “There’s still another day of extreme heat today (June 28).”

Temperatures in Comox are set to hit 38 C Monday, with a humidex of 43 C. Inland, the temperatures are set to rise to 42 C with a humidex of 47 C.

With overnight lows not dropping below 22 C, Castellan said the lows are higher than the normal highs for this time of year.

“It’s very difficult for a huge swath of the population to recover. Pay attention to those around you because it’s so dangerous, particularly for those who live alone or are elderly with heat exhaustion or heat stroke.”

He added the current heat wave hitting the province “has the fingerprints of climate change all over it,” and added heat events are happening more frequently and are becoming longer-lasting.

Busy weekend for emergency services

Courtenay Fire Department was kept busy with 23 calls over the weekend, the majority of them heat-related.

“Six of them were first responder, and most likely heat played a part in those calls. It’s hard to determine what some of the calls are with medical issues,” said Bardonnex. “But I’d be willing to say the heat played a part in them.”

One of the first responder calls Courtenay Fire attended ended in a casualty.

There were a couple of fire calls – one minor call that was caused by an extension cord, and a fire at the Pay Less Laundromat on Ryan Road.

“It turned out to be a dryer fire,” said Bardonnex of the laundromat call-out. “The guys had to pull the dryers apart and put it out.”

North Island College had several false alarm calls, as their heat sensors kept triggering.

“They will have to get a technician out to fix that,” said Bardonnex.

As the intense heatwave continues, Bardonnex offered some general advice.

“If you’ve got air conditioning, just stay inside. If you don’t make sure you stay cool and stay hydrated. Drink lots of water. Do your best to stay out of the sun and cool yourself as much as possible. Don’t over-exert yourself.”

He also asked residents to make sure their neighbours are OK.

“Check on your neighbours – especially those who are elderly and what not.”

• • •

Comox Fire Rescue chief Gord Schreiner said while the weekend was relatively quiet, they are expecting their call load to increase Monday.

Members have set up a misting tent and small sprinkler at the Comox Community Centre field across the street from the fire hall for the public to use throughout the day.

Schreiner noted they also assisted with the vaccine clinic at Glacier Gardens Arena throughout the weekend to help cool down the space with a misting fan, however they had to ensure they were not blowing air too far due to COVID-19.

He expects there may be additional calls for service throughout the week, particularly electrical failures and equipment such as air conditioners and fans are working overtime. He suggested giving large electronics a break periodically to ensure they are not overloaded.

The Record has also reached out to the Cumberland Fire Department for an update.

Cooling options around the Valley

While air conditioners and fans have been sold out in stores around the area, those looking to seek a reprieve from the heat can do so at various locations around the Valley.

Until Tuesday, June 28, the Town of Comox is opening up a cooling area in the Comox Community Centre from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The misting station across the Comox fire hall will be operational until 5 p.m., and a dog bowl is available for four-legged pets.

The Comox Rotary Splash Park at Marina Park is open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

• • •

In Courtenay, a cooling centre in partnership with the CV Transition Society has been opened at the Conference Hall (upstairs) at the Florence Filberg Centre until Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for residents experiencing homelessness or who are inadequately sheltered.

The waterpark in Lewis Park will have extended hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The wading pool at the park is to be pre-reserved for one-hour timeslots by family with a cost of $5/family. Additionally, the outdoor pool at the park needs to be reserved in advance. To reserve visit courtenay.ca/reconline or call 250-338-5371.

• • •

The Village of Cumberland has extended the hours of operation of the Village Park SprayPark. In order to provide residents with relief from the extreme heat, the hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until June 30.

Typical hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Victoria Day to Labour Day.

Businesses close to protect staff

Several businesses including restaurants in the Valley have closed temporarily to protect their staff from the extreme heat. Some food trucks recorded temperatures near 50C near their stoves.

Some businesses that are remaining open are assisting in helping people with the weather.

Comox Valley Cannabis Co., at 576 England Ave. in Courtenay, has had a cooler filled with bottled water sitting outside the store, offering free hydration to anyone who needs it.

“Sarah Potts deserves all the credit for this one,” said operations manager Hannah . “Sarah is a shining star here. She took the initiative to bring in the bottles, the ice, the cooler. She hadn’t even started her shift yet and she got that going. She’s just a really helpful community person. I am sure happy I picked her to be on the team.”

Hannah said the company is just trying to help out any way it can.

“It’s just too hot,” she said. “We are in the downtown community so we see a big movement of people that are definitely feeling challenged. This is just our way to help anyone get the resources they need.

School attendance optional, infrastructure concerns

School District 71 Superintendent Tom Demeo has declared Monday, June 28 as an “optional day” at all SD 71 schools.

He noted students are welcome at school and all bus routes will be operating on the normal schedules, however, the district is anticipating a low attendance. The district will continue to monitor daytime heat in school settings and staff may be required to relocate if it’s determined temperatures deem it is no longer safe to remain open.

Cumberland, Comox and Courtenay all issued statements for their curbside collection crews. Due to the high temperatures and concern for their heath and safety, delays or cancellations with curbside collection of garbage, recycling and yard waster are expected.

The priority will be garbage collection, recycling then yard waste in all municipalities. In the event collection of any of the materials is not completed this week, they are asking residents to hold onto their materials until the next collection day.

While temperatures have made sidewalks buckle in the heat in Campbell River, Anne Guillo, manager of communications with the City of Courtenay noted as of Monday morning, the city’s public works department is not aware of any heat-related damage within the area.

She added if residents notice boards embedded intermittently between sidewalk panels, they are for expansion boards which help mitigate impacts from heat.

