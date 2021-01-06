It’s all smiles under that mask as Russel Tiljoe stopped by the Houston Today office to pick up his gift certificate to Home Hardware courtesy of the Houston Today and Home Hardware. Tiljoe was spotlighted in the senior corner Dec. 30 issue. The senior corner is getting a huge response – if you know a senior who would like to be showcased call Angelique at 250-845-2890. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today).
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- Cannabis 19+
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map