All seniors in long-term care on the Island will be vaccinated by the end of this weekend

Immunization of high-risk population will continue over the next two months

A long-term care worker receives the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic in Nanaimo earlier this month. (Island Health photo)

Island Health is on track to meet its target for COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities.

The health authority told the News Bulletin in an e-mail Wednesday that its target was to vaccinate all long-term care residents “in the coming days,” and on Saturday, it posted on social media that “it gets better,” and that the first round of vaccinations will be complete by the end of this weekend.

This past week the province provided more details of its immunization plan, which will see continued vaccinations for high-risk populations from now through March, with immunization for the general public to begin in April.

Phase 1 of the province’s immunization plan includes both residents and staff in long-term care facilities and assisted-living residences, essential visitors to those facilities, hospital health-care workers who may provide care for COVID-19 patients, and residents of remote and isolated Indigenous communities.

Those in Phase 2 of the plan, set to begin in February, will include elderly people, Indigenous people, hospital staff and community general practitioners and medical specialists, vulnerable populations, and people working in community home support and providing nursing services for seniors.

Phase 3 of the immunization plan will include vaccination of seniors in their seventies during April and May and those in their sixties during May, June and July.

