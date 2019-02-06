All School District 27 buses running Wednesday morning

All School District 27 buses are scheduled to run Wednesday morning.
Buses at Horsefly and Big Lake did not run Tuesday due to the cold weather.
Environment Canada is reporting a current temperature of -26C in Williams Lake, with a daytime high expected to reach -15C.
Flurries are expected overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning with two to four centimetres forecasted.
Drive BC is reporting winter driving conditions on all area roads.
