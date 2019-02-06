School District 27 bus driver Kristen Meadows talks with staff outside Marie Sharpe Elementary School Tuesday morning in Williams Lake where the early morning temperature was -29C. Angie Mindus photo

All School District 27 buses running Wednesday morning

Early morning temperature Wednesday sitting at -26C

All School District 27 buses are scheduled to run Wednesday morning.

Buses at Horsefly and Big Lake did not run Tuesday due to the cold weather.

Environment Canada is reporting a current temperature of -26C in Williams Lake, with a daytime high expected to reach -15C.

Flurries are expected overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning with two to four centimetres forecasted.

Drive BC is reporting winter driving conditions on all area roads.

