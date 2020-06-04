All playgrounds are now open in Barriere

District of Barriere Legislative Services Manager, Tasha Buchanan, says that as of June 1, playgrounds are opening in the community.

Tape closing access to play structures next to Barriere Elementary School came down as of June 1, 2020, with all playgrounds within the municipality of Barriere now open to the public. (Photo by Keith McNeill)

“The District has been notified that with the re-opening of Barriere Elementary, SD73 will be re-opening their playground structures as permitted by the Province as of June 1,” said Buchanan, “Parents were notified that these structures will not be being cleaned or disinfected, however, children will be required to wash their hands both before and after using the equipment.”

She notes that part of the Province’s Phase 2 re-opening of B.C., playgrounds are now permitted to be enjoyed again – with restrictions.

“In an effort to maintain cohesion with other local governments in the area, including SD73, staff are recommending that the District’s playgrounds be re-opened,” said Buchanan. “As with most municipalities and SD73, Barriere’s playgrounds are not able to be sanitized regularly, therefore signage will be in place reminding users to adhere to physical distancing regulations, using hand sanitizer, washing hands frequently, bringing their own water bottles, and not congregating in large groups.”

If District staff or the RCMP notice Provincial guidelines are not being adhered to on the playgrounds, or in the District’s parks themselves, she notes that patrons will be verbally reminded to adhere to the regulations, “If enforcement becomes an issue, maximum user limits may be initiated or, as a last resort, facilities will be re-closed.”

Buchanan also reported that District staff have inquired with Interior Health as to the status of what the regulations are surrounding the re-opening of public drinking fountains and are now waiting for Interior Health would get back to them.

“Until then, the District’s public drinking fountains will remain open as they indicated no objection to this until they receive the final word,” said Buchanan. “District staff are confident that Barriere’s residents all have the health and safety of our community at heart and will voluntarily comply with the Provincial Health orders while enjoying the outdoor spaces.”

Barriere Star Journal