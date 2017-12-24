All lifts open at Apex Mountain Resort

Fresh snow allows the resort near Penticton to open all their lifts

Kaid Macleod, guest services manager, at Apex Mountain Resort on the Gunbarrel run, a Double Black Diamond, at Apex. Photo courtesy of Apex Mountain Resort

James Shalman, manager at Apex Mountain Resort said they have all their lifts open with the recent dump of snowfall.

Over the past week Apex has seen over 46 centimetres of snowfall and have opened 77 of 79 trails. In their snow report, it says there is powder on packed powder, meaning there are first tracks to be had everywhere. The Apex Adventure Skating Loop, hockey rink and tube park are also open.

On Christmas Eve, the annual torchlight parade takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be fireworks and Santa will be making a special appearance to deliver presents.

Apex will also be hosing a New Years Eve celebration with two fireworks shows at 6 p.m. and at midnight. Fireworks will be at the bottom of the Okanagan Terrain Park.

