All lifts a go at Baldy

Starting Saturday for the first time this season Baldy Mountain Resort will be operating at three ski lifts.

Starting Saturday (Dec. 22) Baldy Mountain Resort will operate all three lifts for the first time this season.

Eagle Chair, which reaches almost 7,000 feet of elevation, offers unobstructed panoramic views of the valley below. Importantly it also provides access to more than half of the skiable terrain available at the resort.

Baldy Mountain Resort is famous for amazing powder snow, but early season weather has been variable, with mixed snowfall and wind resulting in marginal conditions. Although the Eagle Chair offers amazing beginner and family friendly runs, the operations team strongly recommends only intermediate and above level skiers and boarders ride the lift, for now.

Resort General Manager Andy Foster said: “We’re excited to open Eagle Chair for the season, and know some of our regular visitors have been eagerly awaiting access to the higher-level terrain.”

“(However) the alpine areas have been affected by wind, so there are some shallow areas with obstacles both visible and hidden. Skiers and snowboarders should take care as it is a mix of great and marginal conditions.”

Terrain will be opened as it is deemed safe, with groomers continuing to work in some areas.

For this weekend the Southside area will open.

“We need more snow to open even more terrain, so we’re all hoping for a powdery Christmas present from Mother Nature,” said Foster.

The resort offers a great mix of terrain, including cruisy groomers and powder-filled glades. Lessons, rental equipment and food outlets are all operating and ready to welcome all levels of snow enthusiasts.

Keep an eye on the Baldy Mountain Resort social channels and www.baldyresort.com for updates on more terrain openings.

Baldy Mountain Resort offers some of the best value skiing in Canada. Adult season passes are only $349 and adult group lessons start at only $40. There are also a range of Kids lessons, camps and amazing value packages to keep the little ones entertained over the holidays, or all season long.