All-female camp for secondary school students

Young women enrolled in secondary schools in the Parksville Qualicum Beach have chance to take their learning, leadership and love of the environment to a whole new level this July, through a new outdoor education program and adventure camp on Hornby Island.

Tribune Bay Outdoor Education Center, in partnership with Ocean Wise and School District 71 (Comox Valley) are offering an all-female camp for students ages 15 to 18 years.

The five-day, four-night camp from July 15 to 19 is focused on developing students’ understanding of ocean literacy and ecology, in order to enhance and increase their knowledge about marine life and stewardship. Participants will gain a strong understanding of the leading environmental issues affecting oceans today and hopefully be inspired to take part in a global effort to protect these waters.

During the camp, participants will take part in team building, leadership and outdoor adventure activities including kayaking, paddle boarding, hiking, climbing, and high ropes.

An exclusive marine boat tour to experience local marine animals will also be planned during the outdoor education program.

As a special feature to the camp, which is centered on young women taking leadership roles in ocean ecology and protection, participants will meet young Australian kayakers, Lucy Graham and Mathilde Gordon of Passage Adventures.

Passage Adventures is a journey for two environmental leaders who are kayaking the Inside Passage from Juneau, Alaska to Sooke, B.C., beginning in May and ending late July. Their cause is to bring awareness of the harmful effects of plastics and other waste in oceans and the importance of shoreline clean-ups. Their paddling journey will bring them to Hornby Island to coincide with the camp.

Participants will also take part in a field study to the Deep Bay Marine Field Station, a marine biological research facility operated by Vancouver Island University’s Centre for Shellfish Research.

The Young Woman in Ocean Literacy and Leadership Camp runs from July 15 to 19 at the Tribune Bay Outdoor Education Centre on Hornby Island. All meals, accommodation and program materials are provided. Transportation is available from Vancouver Island , from the Powell River Ferry terminal in Little River and from the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo .

Cost for the camp is $500 with a subsidy opportunity available. Please indicate upon registration. Participants who successfully complete the camp program are eligible for four Grade 11 course credits , which will be applied to their formal B.C. Graduation Certificate .

The camp is open to a maximum of 40 participants. School districts that have been instrumental in planning the program will have the first opportunity to enrol students. Enrolment opportunities will be open up to all other school districts in the province if spots are still available as of Friday, June 1.

Participating school districts include Comox Valley, Qualicum, Campbell River, Nanaimo-Ladysmith, Cowichan Valley, Powell River, Port Alberni, Vancouver Island West, Vancouver Island North, Saanich, Sooke, Gulf Islands, Vancouver, North Vancouver, and West Vancouver.

For more information and to register, visit tribunebayoutdoored.ca/school-academies.

— NEWS staff/SD71 news release