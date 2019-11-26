All electric Tesla cab fleet rolls onto Victoria streets this Sunday

A all-electric Teslas taxi fleet will roll out in Victoria on Sunday. (Current Taxi/Facebook)

The province’s first all-electric taxi fleet is expected to hit Victoria streets this Sunday.

Current Taxi , a company based in Kelowna, posted a mysterious message on their website and social media pages this week stating ‘Hey Victoria, see you December 1st.’

The fleet, including 15 electric Teslas, will roll out with the same prices as a regular cab in Victoria and can be booked online or through the company’s app.

“Riding in sustainable style shouldn’t break the bank,” wrote the company in a Facebook comment on Monday.

A photo surfaced on reddit this week, showing one of the taxis parked in a Victoria parkade as well.

Currently the company operates in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country. Founder, Dale Conway, worked in hospitality throughout his career and recognized the need for a “customer-centric and environmentally responsible option” for cabs. The company was started in 2017 and has rolled out three new models of Teslas for passengers to ride in.

For more information on Current Taxi visit currenttaxi.ca.

