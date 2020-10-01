All-candidates meeting in Chilliwack goes virtual

The first Chilliwack all-candidates meeting of the 2020 provincial election will be a virtual affair.
The all-candidates meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, co-hosted by the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce and Chilliwack Healthier Community network.
The prospect of grilling candidates with questions during a pandemic has clearly changed things on a practical level for organizers.
Participants will be able to submit online questions for candidates running in Chilliwack, or Chilliwack-Kent riding, by logging on to slido.com, a Q&A and polling platform for virtual events. The Slido event code will be released closer to the meeting date.
