All-candidates meeting in Chilliwack goes virtual

The first all-candidates meeting for Chilliwack area candidates is slated for the evening of Oct. 13

The first Chilliwack all-candidates meeting of the 2020 provincial election will be a virtual affair.

The all-candidates meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, co-hosted by the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce and Chilliwack Healthier Community network.

The prospect of grilling candidates with questions during a pandemic has clearly changed things on a practical level for organizers.

Participants will be able to submit online questions for candidates running in Chilliwack, or Chilliwack-Kent riding, by logging on to slido.com, a Q&A and polling platform for virtual events. The Slido event code will be released closer to the meeting date.

