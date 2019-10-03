All-candidate meetings set for next week in Abbotsford

Chamber of Commerce to host separate meetings for candidates in two main local ridings

Aspiring members of Parliament in Abbotsford are set to appear at a pair of all-candidates forum next week. Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News

Next week is a big one for those trying to decide who to vote for in this month’s federal election.

The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce will hold a pair of all-candidate meetings.

The candidates in the Abbotsford riding are set to convene in a forum on Oct. 8 from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. The Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon candidates will meet Oct. 10 – also from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Both events will be held at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium and are co-sponsored by the Fraser Valley Indo Canadian Business Association and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.

The Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting a separate meeting for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon candidates. It will take place in Mission on Oct. 9, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at the Clarke Theatre.

The Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding includes Matsqui Village, Matsqui Prairie, Auguston, and other areas of Abbotsford north of Upper Maclure/Maclure Road in the west and Bateman Road in the east. Most of the rest of the city is in the Abbotsford riding, although a portion of the city west of Mt. Lehman Road and south of Highway 11 is in the Langley-Aldergrove riding. For information on that race, go to langleyadvancetimes.com/federal-election.

The deadline to register to run in the election was Oct. 2. The Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon candidates are: Julius Nick Csaszar (People’s Party); John Kidder (Green Party); Michael Nenn (NDP); Jati Sidhu (Liberal); Brad Vis (Conservative); and Elaine Wismer (Marxist-Leninist Party). The Abbotsford candidates are: Aeriol Alderking (Christian Heritage Party); Locke Duncan (People’s Party); Ed Fast (Conservative); Stephen Fowler (Green Party); Seamus Heffernan (Liberal); and Madeleine Sauve (NDP).

Next week, will also see a plethora of election coverage both online and in print.

The News will be at the two Abbotsford all-candidate meetings and cover the discussion in a live story on our website (abbynews.com).

The News will also be individually interviewing candidates for both local ridings. The interviews will be broadcast live on our Facebook page at facebook.com/myabbynews, and posted shortly after on our website. The interviews are slated to take place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Times are dependent on candidate availability.

The News has also submitted a brief questionnaire to each candidate. Answers will appear in the newspaper next week.

For continued coverage, go to abbynews.com/federal-election.