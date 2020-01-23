All buses cancelled in Quesnel School District Thursday, Jan. 23

Most rural bus routes are deemed unsafe for school bus travel this morning

This screenshot from the School District 28 website shows that all buses are cancelled Thursday, Jan. 23. (Screenshot - School District 28 website)

All school buses are cancelled in the Quesnel School District today, Thursday, Jan. 23.

“At approximately 5 a.m., the Transportation Department determined, in consultation with appropriate sources, that most rural bus routes were unsafe for school bus travel,” states the school district’s website. “Student safety is our top priority.”

Although buses are not running, schools are open, and teachers will be in attendance at schools. Where there is sufficient attendance, regular instruction will take place. If all students cannot attend, the regular program will not be offered, and students attending will receive instructional support, be offered study sessions, and/or review.

