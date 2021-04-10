All adults in Terrace can now register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

All adults in Terrace are now eligible to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Northern Health’s vaccination webpage.

Community members over 18 years old can register online at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca, or by calling 833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Once registered, people will be notified when they are eligible to book an appointment.

Northern Health’s Terrace vaccine clinic is housed in the Terrace Sportsplex Hidber Arena, which started delivering Northern Health’s phase two COVID-19 vaccine roll out on Mar. 23.

Upon entering the Sportsplex for their appointment, people receiving the vaccine first check-in at a reception area in the lobby before entering the rink.

Prior to vaccinating residents, nurses go through a medical history checklist with them to check for contraindication and give them information about the vaccine they are about to receive.

After getting the shot, vaccinated residents wait in a physically-distanced observation area for 15 minutes so they can be monitored in case they experience any side effects, and then exit through a back door into the parking lot.

More to come.

Terrace Standard