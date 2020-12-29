Alexis Creek RCMP seize drugs, guns, arrest two suspects Christmas Eve

A 48-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested without incident

Two suspects were arrested Christmas Eve by Alexis Creek RCMP, who seized firearms, drugs and stolen merchandise.

Police received a report of a suspicious pickup truck parked in the lane of travel near Lee’s Corner on Highway 20 west of Williams Lake on Thursday, Dec. 24.

Officers attended the area and attempted to stop the pickup after locating it traveling west on the highway.

North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the truck was boxed in by police and was almost brought to a stop before it accelerated, striking the back of a police cruiser.

“No one was injured,” Saunderson said in a release.

A 48-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested without incident.

RCMP had seized a handgun from the truck, loaded magazine and empty high power rifle magazine, as well as suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and unknown powder and tablets. Several duffel bags, plastic totes and boxes containing suspected stolen merchandise were also located.

“The investigation in ongoing,” Saunderson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP at (250) 394-4211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

