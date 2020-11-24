Aldergrove woman seeks help with flooded basement after receiving ‘lack of support’

Liane Bisaillon said she has not been able to get a hold of her property manager

Fire crews dealt with a flooding home in Aldergrove last Tuesday night. (Liane Bisaillon/Special to The Star)

Liane Bisaillon’s teenagers noticed water leaking into the garage of their Aldergrove home on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

A short time later, the basement began to flood and the family began frantically lugging all of their belongings to the top floor.

“We lost filing cabinets and my son’s box-spring,” she told the Aldergrove Star.

Fire crews were called out to help Bisaillon deal with the water, which significantly damaged the home at 26889 28 Ave that she had only been renting for the past six weeks.

Crews helped put a stop to the flooding – discovering a drainage system outside that was plugged by gravel, grass, and weeds.

When the property manager arrived the next afternoon – after what Bisaillon called a significant delay in communication – she was told that it was her duty to keep that area of the house clean.

“I didn’t know it was even there,” she said. “I was never shown.”

Since then, Bisaillon said she has not been able to get a hold of the property manager and has had to deal with the subsequent communication herself.

“I’ve done all the work contacting Langley Township, contractors, and restoration crews,” she said, adding that she has struggled to receive timely assistance.

Carpet and under-layout has since been removed, but to make matters worse, the single mother of two said she has felt severe throat pains in the last several days and has undergone COVID-19 testing.

She is quarantining at home with her children until results are in, but she fears mould is what’s making her ill.

“I don’t know whats going on – I’m waiting for tests, but losing out on work in the meantime and nothing can happen here,” she said.

Bisaillon believes the home was also previously used as a grow-op, and is “beyond frustrated” with the lack of communication since the damage occurred.

“I’ve not even received an apology or any kind of condolence from them that this happened,” she added.

Bisaillon added that she is grateful that she has insurance and has been told that there will be an Airbnb or hotel room available for her to stay in the meantime.

She said she is now seeking legal council, but above all, Bisaillon said what she wants is help finding a new place to live.

“Anyone who knows of a landlord renting something – please let me know,” she asked.

Bisaillon can be reached at lbisaillon@shaw.ca or call 778-889-1357.

The Aldergrove Star reached out to Bisaillon’s property manager, but did not receive a reply.

