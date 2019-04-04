Aldergrove to get an Arby’s this summer

Daljit Rai recently opened Metro Vancouver’s first Arby’s location in South Delta on January 18.

A popular American quick-service chain will unveil its newest location in Aldergrove this summer.

The vacant building on Fraser Highway, which operated as a Wendy’s until May 2018, will be transformed into a drive-thru Arby’s, the landlord of the property, Davide Xausa said.

The new tenant and franchisee – Daljit Rai of the Rai Group – recently opened Metro Vancouver’s first Arby’s location in South Delta on January 18.

“[The Aldergrove location] layout will be the Inspire 2019 look, pretty similar to the Tsawwassen Arby’s,” Rai said.

Arby’s Inspire design includes wood finishes, subway tiles, light-coloured brick, stainless steel and modern lighting and landscaping, he confirmed.

Hiring locally is the store owners first priority in terms of servicing the community, Rai added.

In 2017, Arby’s announced plans to add several cross-border locations. The restaurant chain, known best for its roast beef sandwiches, Jamocha shakes and curly fries, has a handful of other locations in B.C.

Currently, Aldergrove fans of the American eatery have to drive 35 minutes into Bellingham to take part in ringing the restaurant’s “thank you” bell after a meal.

Rai said construction will begin sometime this month.