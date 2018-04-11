Aldergrove school pleads for return of stolen Olympic torch

Whoever took it can return the item with no consequences, said the principal.

The principal of Aldergrove Community Secondary says whoever has the school’s stolen Olympic torch can return it “no questions asked.”

Principal Jeremy Lyndon sent out a message to parents and students Tuesday pleading for help in getting the missing torch back.

Lyndon’s letter said that on Feb. 24, three people entered Aldergrove Community Secondary. They broke the glass of the trophy case and took a torch used in the run leading up to the 2010 Vancouver-Whistler Winter Olympics.

“In 2010, an ACSS student was lucky enough to be a torch bearer and after the event, she and her family decided to donate the torch to the school,” said Lyndon’s letter. “They had a dedication plaque and display case made up for display.”

The school and the family that donated the torch are both upset by the theft, Lyndon said.

After consulting with the Langley RCMP, the “no questions asked” policy will be put in place for anyone who can return the item.

“We are hopeful that those responsible for taking the torch from us will do the right thing and return it to us,” Lyndon said.

Anyone with information on the torch is asked to contact the school at 604-856-2521.