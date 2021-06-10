Aldergrove residents 12 and up can get first COVID jab on Friday

First doses of vaccine will be available through Fraser Health at Alderbrook Health & Wellness Center

For those in Aldergrove age 12 and older who haven’t gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine, people can drop in on Friday, June 11 at a Fraser Health neighbourhood vaccine clinic.

People can come between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Alderbrook Health & Wellness Center 27042 Fraser Highway.

Vaccine type is determined by daily supply. People will be informed of the vaccine type at the time of your immunization.

People can learn more at fraserhealth.ca.

Neighbourhood clinics are for first dose vaccinations, supporting specific communities as proof of residence and a B.C. Health care card will be required..

To avoid long waits for people, neighbourhood residents arriving each day will receive wristbands from organizers and a same day appointment. Staff will also be available to help people register and book appointments at other clinics if needed.

