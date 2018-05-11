Aldergrove rec centre taking shape

Work has begun on the facade of the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: Signage and painting on the new Aldergrove recreation centre complex is underway.

Work has begun on the facade of the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre as crews install signage and start painting the exterior of the ice arena.

The ice arena installation work continues inside, with the opening date set at August 18 for the arena.

The outdoor swimming pools and water recreation park features, known as the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience, are nearing completion, with an opening day set for the end of June, just before Canada Day.

Upgrades to underground water and sewer services are completed and new pavement and sidewalks are nearing completion.

The recreation complex at Fraser Hwy. and 271 St. will be operated by the Township of Langley. Admission fees will be based on the same fee structure as other Township recreation facilities.