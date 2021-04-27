Aldergrove man dies in Coquihalla crash

One man is dead after two semi-tractor trailers collided on the Coquihalla, Monday night.

Logan Lake RCMP responded to the crash, in the area of Surrey Sussex Lake Road, once on scene they discovered two commercial transport vehicles with extensive damage.

BC air ambulance had to be called to the scene.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, both transport trucks were travelling in the eastbound lanes of Highway 5, when one commercial vehicle rear-ended the other.

“The driver and sole occupant of the rear transport truck, a 64-year-old Aldergrove man, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by emergency medical officials at the scene,” he said.

The second driver, a man in his 40s, was assessed on scene by BC Emergency Health Services. He was relatively uninjured, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

At the time of the crash, police found the skies and visibility were clear, the highway was bare and dry with a temperature of 11 C.

