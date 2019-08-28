Aldergrove librarian wins radio station’s RAMdom Acts of Kindness for new books

Teacher-librarian Katie Caines was awarded an $993 cheque at Vancouver's CFOX

Popular Vancouver radio station CFOX and its morning show hosted by Jeff O’Neil presented a local librarian a cheque for new books on Monday.

Teacher-librarian (Ms.) Katie Caines accepted $993 from the station, in partnership with B.C. Ram Trucks dealers.

“It will be used to purchase books for our students as our book budget is incredibly small,” Caines assured.

CFOX (99.3 FM) first nominated Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) library in early August – as part of their RAMdom Acts of Kindness initiative which supports local schools and charities in need of a little extra assistance.

“With over 650 full-time enrolled students of various reading levels from beginning English to advanced, our library needs to support them and make literacy accessible to all our students,” an ACSS spokesperson explained on Facebook.

Aldergrove’s high school has the smallest budget in the Langley School District among all other elementary, middle, and secondary school libraries, Caines said.

This year, she will finally be able to purchase new books for the upcoming school year, ones students will be excited to read.

ACSS also manages an Amazon wish list, where people can purchase student-request books for the library.

In recent months, the hashtag #clearthelist has trended on various social media networks, encouraging strangers to help teachers by purchasing essential school supplies like books not budgeted for by their school or school district.

Each book purchased from the online registry will be shipped directly to the library and immediately benefit the students.

So far, the school has received a handful of books and a few gift cards from anonymous donors, Caines elaborated.

“Any little bit helps!” Caines said.