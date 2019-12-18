Aldergrove grandpa wins $250K just in time for Christmas

Retired hobby farmer Keith Colonval took a pit stop for some gingerale when he struck luck

An unexpected visit to Save-on-Foods to buy gingerale yielded a lot more than a quench of thirst for Aldergrove’s Keith Colonval, a retired hobby farmer who stopped by the store on a whim after feeling a sudden craving.

“Normally I go in through the front door but I went through the side door, and could see the lottery booth,” Colonval explained.

“I bought two $10 tickets. I scratched the first and it wasn’t a winner… I checked the second one and there were a lot of numbers,” he explained.

“The guy behind me said, ‘I think you just won $250,000!'”

After Colonval realized he’d won the top prize playing Gifts Galore II he phoned his wife from the parking lot of Langley Save-on Foods.

“She couldn’t believe it,” Colonval retold.

“She kept saying, ‘Are you joking?'”

Colonval and his wife plan to use the funds to travel, share some winnings to their children, and maybe even install a pool on their property for their grandchildren to splash around in – all thanks to their early holiday gift

READ MORE: Half-million dollars allow Aldergrove man to plan for a new truck