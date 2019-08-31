Aldergrove businesses getting revved up for Cruise-In

Sunny skies and increased car turnout expected to produce even better outcomes at charity car show

ABA president Jodi Steeves, said the Cruise-In offers much-needed exposure to Aldergrove and its budding businesses. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

For the third year in a row, Aldergrove residents and business owners can expect crowds of 50,000 to pack in the Fraser Highway drag between 264 and 272 Streets.

Street banners are already up for the mile-long car show with lineups of classic cars, hot rods, marketplace vendors, customs, and other popular features.

Langley Good Times Cruise-In vice-president Bruce Pihan, is excited for the event to park in town Sept. 7, and rev up business locally.

“We inform restaurants and to prepare more staffing and food every year. The event brings more money into Aldergrove,” Pihan elaborated.

And the Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) “has greeted us with open arms,” Pihan emphasized.

ABA president Jodi Steeves has designed a Cruise-In information package to be distributed to local business owners, to help them prepare for the large-scale event.

“It will be helpful for them to know where parking is, bathrooms, and first aid, in order to direct Cruise-In guests to their desired locations,” Steeves explained.

There’s even a possibility of locals wearing a special ABA Cruise-In shirt if they decide to volunteer amidst the thoroughfare.

Steeves, a real estate agent, is encouraging shop owners to clean storefront windows and facades in order to garner more attention from visitors – for a possible return visit to Aldergrove after the event.

She’s also suggesting restaurants offer “grab-and-go” food options that show-goers can purchase in between events.

Much like the popular In-N-Out that will be stationed in front of Re/Max Aldercentre Realty at 26641 Fraser Hwy. on Saturday, which comes in from the U.S. and sells out every year.

As early as 7 a.m., Aldergrove Legion secretary manager Madeline Roach saw patrons lined up for food tickets in front of the pop-up shop last year.

In 2017 – the Cruise-In’s first year in Aldergrove – a Langley Township survey estimated $311,000 in net improvements for local businesses from the event.

Last year, 20 Aldergrove business owners took a detailed ABA Cruise-In survey. The majority, whether or not they felt they garnered profit from the event, were in favour of it returning again next year.

This year, Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies plans to set up tents and chairs “for people to sit outside” and indulge at 2989 272nd St., said owner Veronica Cave.

“We’re gonna start at 10 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. serving our cheese and deluxe perogies, with grilled onions and sour cream, she said.

The store’s new perogie mascot will even make an appearance at the Cruise-In, walking down Fraser Highway, directing hungry show-goers to their location.

Dog Gone Beautiful Smiles, a new local pet grooming business located at 27159 Fraser Hwy., plans to hand out bandanas to dogs during the event.

Brick Alley Bistro owner and chef Rebecca Olfert, plans to open her restaraunt earlier, at 7 a.m. , and adapt her menu to butter chicken poutine, pulled pork, chili and more street friendly food oftions so people “can come in and leave again to go look at the cars.”

In the previous years, the Cruise-In has amounted to a “fun” and “busy” day at the bistro.

“It gives people a reason to come who may not otherwise come,” Olfert said.

If all goes as planned, Aldergrove shops stand to benefit yet again from one of the largest Langley events being held in town.

“The Cruise-In provides Aldergrove with much-needed exposure,” Steeves said. Visitors are able see what this small town has to offer, which includes incredibly friendly people, she finished.

