Aldergrove blood donors worry about donor cancellations due to COVID-19

'Patients depend on these lifesaving donations,' says Canadian Blood Services VP Dr. Isra Levy

Dedicated donors in Aldergrove, along with Canadian Blood Services (CBS), are urging people to continue donating blood in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aldergrove’s Chelsea Elliott, who donates blood every 56 days is worried Canadians dependent upon blood donations will be endangered if people refrain from giving due to COVID-19 concern.

Vice-president of medical affairs and intervention for CBS, Dr. Isra Levy, admitted the agency is worried about a potential spike in appointment cancellations, similar to those recently seen in other countries.

Inventories of blood and blood products can change very quickly, Levy added.

“Every day [blood donations] are needed for patients undergoing surgery and cancer treatment, as well as to save lives following traumas such as motor vehicle accidents,” Levy emphasized. “Patients depend on these lifesaving donations.”

Elliott has personally seen members of her family survive with the help of blood transfusions.

“It has been life-saving for them,” she said.

She’s hoping people scheduled for their appointments will keep their appointments and continue to give blood.

“I have an appointment scheduled for April and I will still be going,” Elliott committed.

Blood clinics “have a thorough screening process and they are constantly sterilizing everything. I feel very safe going into a donation clinic,” Elliott encouraged.

Levy corroborated that donating blood in Canada continues to be safe with “robust” cleaning and infection-control practices that protect its donors, staff and volunteers.

Current evidence suggests that COVID-19 is not transmissible through the transfusion of blood and blood products.

Elliott first donated blood in inspiration of the late Chris Van Bugnum, manager of Aldergrove blood clinics, and donor of more than 100 units of blood and platelets over her lifetime.

Others, including Langley Township councillor Bob Long – also an Aldergrove resident – have committed keep donating during the public health crisis.

Unless he’s suffering symptoms, Long said he will donate next on March 31.

The councillor follows in the footsteps of his father, who began donating in England before his move to Canada.

“He gave blood every 56 days for as long as I can remember,” Long told the Aldergrove Star.

Canadian Blood Services has updated eligibility requirements for donors to include restrictions placed upon those who have been under quarantine, or live in a household with someone afflicted with COVID-19.

Levy said that prospective donors are also carefully screened for any symptoms of illness, including very mild ones.

The screening occurs during both appointment booking and upon arrival at the donor centre or event. Those with any symptoms are not allowed to donate blood and are instructed not to visit, said Levy.

Aldergrove’s next blood clinic is scheduled for Saturday, April 11 at Parkside Elementary (3300 270 St.).

For more information or to make an appointment visit blood.ca or call 1-888-236-6283. Walk-in appointments are also available at all locations.

