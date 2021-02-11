Aldergrove and Murrayville firefighters douse fire inside Langley home

Assistant fire chief said the homeowner was very quick to notify 911, minimizing the damage

Crews from Aldergrove and Murrayville stations quickly doused a fire inside a home in the 24500-block of 21b Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Andy Hewitson, Langley Township assistant fire chief, said the homeowner was very quick to notify 911 and exited the building with her dogs.

“Crews were able to make entry and quickly locate and extinguish the fire which was contained to the contents of a small bedroom,” Hewitson explained.

RCMP and firefighters were able to shelter the homeowner from the extreme cold until B.C. Ambulance service arrived with a heated bus for her.

“Given the size and circumstances of the fire there will most likely not be an investigation,” Hewitson added. “This is a case where the resident was very quick to notify the fire department and exit the building they did everything right, allowing the crews to respond quickly to the fire and minimize the damage.”

The house was equipped with working smoke alarms which were operating at the time of the fire.

