Alcohol suspected in Highway 3 rollover

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a single vehicle rollover east of Hedley that occurred October 26, at about 11:30 p.m.

“A witness called 911, seeing blood on the windshield and an occupant inside,” said RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes.

Smoke was also coming from the car, he said.

“It was still running when we got there.”

The vehicle was extensively damaged, said Hughes, and firefighters needed the jaws of life to pry open a rear door and free the occupant.

The woman, a 39-year-old resident of Hedley, was only partially conscious.

She was being transported to the Keremeos Hospital with a suspected head injury when “her condition worsened and she was rushed to Penticton,” said Hughes.

The injuries are non-life threatening.

RCMP are still investigating the cause of the crash and considering charges.

“Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor,” said Hughes.

