Alcohol suspected in crash after driver fails to call police

A strategically-placed tree saved two Princeton men from plunging 800 feet down an embankment on Coalmont Road last week.

Then a delay in police reaching the scene may have saved the driver from charges, according to Corporal Chad Parsons.

“Alcohol is believed to be a factor,” said Parsons.

The accident occurred Tuesday night.

A pick up truck, which was observed driving erratically, rolled over and landed against the tree at the top of the cliff, said Parsons.

The two occupants were not injured, but they were trapped, and had to bust through a window to escape, he added.

Police were not contacted at the time of the crash and started their investigation the following afternoon.

