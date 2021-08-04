Alberta woman sentenced for having loaded gun in Abbotsford

Police in Abbotsford pulled over a stolen truck on Dec. 7, 2020, and found a loaded handgun inside. A man and a woman from Alberta were charged and have since been sentenced. (Abbotsford Police photo)

An Alberta woman has received an 18-month conditional sentence for having a loaded gun in a vehicle in Abbotsford.

Brooke Goodwin, 25, was sentenced Thursday (July 29) in Abbotsford provincial court after previously pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a loaded firearm. She was also given a lifetime weapons ban.

Four other charges against Goodwin were stayed: possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of an unauthorized firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and occupying a vehicle knowing that a firearm was present.

A conditional sentence means Goodwin will not receive jail time unless she fails to abide by her court-ordered conditions.

Goodwin and co-accused Austin Cody Graham, 26, were arrested Dec. 7, 2020, when officers in the area of Marshall Road and Ware Street in Abbotsford spotted a black pickup truck with stolen licence plates from Osoyoos.

The vehicle was followed a few blocks until it pulled into a parking lot in the 32100 block of Marshall Road. Officers tried to stop the truck and block it in, but the driver rammed a police car and an unoccupied parked vehicle while trying to escape, police said at the time.

The occupants were taken into custody and, when police searched the truck, they found a loaded 9mm handgun with altered serial numbers, police said. The truck was found to be stolen from Alberta.

At the time of their arrest, police said both Graham and Goodwin had extensive criminal backgrounds in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Both were wanted on outstanding warrants, including refusing to comply with a release order and mischief under $5,000.

Graham previously pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in relation to the Abbotsford incident. He received a $300 fine in June.

Seven other charges against him were stayed at the time of sentencing, including fleeing from a police officer, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

