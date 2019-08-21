A collision which killed an Alberta man south of Sicamous on Aug. 16 is being investigated by the RCMP (File Photo).

Alberta man killed in Highway 97A collision south of Sicamous

Aug. 16 crash under investigation by the RCMP and BC Coroners Service

Police have confirmed that a collision on Highway 97A near Sicamous on Friday, Aug. 16 claimed a man’s life.

Cpl. Mike Halskov of the RCMP Traffic Services Division stated that police responded to the two-vehicle collision at approximately 5:55 p.m. on Aug. 16. The crash claimed the life of an Alberta man in his 30s.

Read More: Chase RCMP catch man accused of possessing stolen truck, harming other motorists

Read More: North Okanagan RCMP volunteers needed

Halskov stated the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Drive BC reported the collision took place near the highway’s intersection with Mara Heights Road, three-kilometres south of Sicamous. The highway was closed as emergency services responded to the collision.

Read More: CSRD to appeal loss of mosquito control in North Shuswap provincial parks

Read More: It’s all gravy: Popular Kamloops poutinerie truck recovered

@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon student off to UBCM with council
Next story
Hearings begin as Vancouver Island mom fights for allegedly abducted daughter

Just Posted

Most Read