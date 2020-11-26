Alberta, Chase residents handed driving prohibitions from RCMP

Drivers from Alberta and Chase earned themselves 90-day driving prohibitions from local RCMP.

On Nov, 19 at approximately 9 p.m., a patrolling officer from the Chase detachment witnessed the driver of a black Lincoln Navigator commit multiple infractions. According to police, the vehicle ran a stop sign only to stop in the middle of the intersection. The vehicle then turned without signalling and proceeded into the oncoming lane of traffic.

RCMP pulled the vehicle over and, during a conversation with the driver, noted the smell of alcohol on his breath. An alcohol screening device was used and the result was a “fail” reading. The driver, a 49-year-old man from Alberta, was issued a 90 day prohibition from driving and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The following day, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a patrolling officer with the Chase RCMP witnessed a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction down a one-way street. Following a traffic stop and a failed alcohol screening device test, the driver, a 60-year-old Chase woman, was issued a 90 day prohibition from driving and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Read more: Alberta woman facing assault charge after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Shuswap campsite

Read more:Report of gunfire leads RCMP to men barricaded in North Shuswap home

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer