Alberni Valley Rescue Squad performs rescue by boat on Sproat Lake

Man had been injured in the water near Two Rivers Arm

Search and rescue volunteers responded by boat to save a man on Sproat Lake near Port Alberni last weekend.

On Sunday, July 4, 2021, the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad was tasked by BC Ambulance to rescue a man near Two Rivers Arm on Sproat Lake.

According to AVRS, the man had suffered “significant” injuries in the water, was unable to move his arms and legs and had gone into cardiac arrest.

Five AVRS members responded by boat and located the man still in the water. BC Ambulance paramedics arrived by helicopter and provided care to the patient while AVRS members continued to prepare and load the patient onto their rescue boat.

The patient and paramedics were transported by AVRS to Sproat Lake Fire Hall on Faber Road, where the patient was turned over the BC Ambulance and transported by helicopter to Vancouver. The patient’s status is not known at this time.

“AVRS would like to thank our partners at Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department and BC Ambulance,” the rescue squad posted on Facebook on July 6.

The Alberni Valley Rescue Squad provides search and rescue services in a variety of settings, including on the ground and on the water.

Alberni Valley News