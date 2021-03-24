Alberni Valley News discovers unauthorized flyer stuffed in rural editions

Parent company Black Press Media does not endorse the flyer or its content

Some of our rural readers on Tuesday discovered a publication stuffed into their copies of the Alberni Valley News’ March 24 edition. This was done without our knowledge or approval, and the publication, which denounces the global coronavirus pandemic, is not endorsed by Black Press Media or the Alberni Valley News.

“The Alberni Valley News and Black Press take COVID-19 and the pandemic seriously,” AV News publisher Teresa Bird said.

“We encourage our readers to follow the recommendations of public health officials for the health and safety of all.”

Alberni Valley News