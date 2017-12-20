Alberni quilters add colour to Meals on Wheels

The Echo Sunshine Club quilters donate 100 placemats to Janet Buchanan, lower right, of Meals on Wheels, to be handed out to clients during the holiday season. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

People receiving meals from Meals on Wheels during the Christmas season will have a little colour to go with their dinner plates again this year, thanks to the Echo Sunshine Club quilters.

The quilting club donated 100 festive placemats to Meals on Wheels’ Janet Buchanan—something they have been doing for more than a decade now.

“What I tell people when they join us in September is we expect them to make two (placemats) and then the rest of us will pick up the slack to make 100,” says spokeswoman Barbara Smith. “There are a couple of us that make about 20.”

“Our clients really appreciate them,” Buchanan says. “Not many of them get many presents at Christmastime, so they really appreciate the gift. When we take them meals throughout the year we’ll often see the placemats out.”

Meals on Wheels serves between 700 and 1,000 meals per month in Port Alberni. They are always looking for volunteer drivers; training is available. For more information, please call 250-730-0390.