Alberni Farmers Institute offers slaughter training course

A consumer prepares to cook bacon from a freshly slaughtered pig. The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District is holding a SlaughterSafe course for farmers interested in obtaining a Class D slaughter licence. (LISA PETTERSON/Special to the AV News)

Alberni Valley residents who are interested in obtaining a Class D Slaughter License will be able to take part in a specialized training course later this month.

The Alberni Farmers Institute is facilitating a SlaughterSafe training course with Island Health on July 22, 2020.

READ: Island region one of three granted small-scale slaughter licensing status

A Class D Slaughter License allows on-farm slaughter of between one and 25 animal units for direct sale to consumers or retail sales to secondary food establishments (restaurants and meat shops) within the boundaries of the region where the meat was produced.

One animal unit means that the combined weight, when measured alive, is 1,000 lbs or 454 kg of meat. Class D licensees can slaughter their own or other peoples’ animals.

SlaughterSafe entails a morning (in-class) session followed by an afternoon on-farm portion where participants walk through a Class D/E setup with an eye to developing, applying and improving the farmer’s Food Safety Plan. Space will be limited to 15 people due to COVID-19 precautions, as well as the ability to get into questions and individual food safety plans.

Please contact AFI more information about how to apply as soon as possible at albernifarmersinstitute@gmail.com or call Anna at 250-735-0520.

Alberni Valley News