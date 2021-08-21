Alana DeLong to carry the Conservative banner again in Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

Alana DeLong is the Conservative candidate in Cowichan-Malahat-Langford in the federal election. (Submitted photo)

Former Alberta MLA Alana DeLong is the Conservative candidate for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford in the federal election, which is set for Sept. 20.

DeLong was the Conservative candidate in the district during the last federal election in 2019, where she placed second after incumbent Alistair McGregor with approximately 26 per cent of the popular vote.

She also ran for the B.C. Liberal Party in the Nanaimo-North Cowichan riding in the provincial election in 2017, and also came second in that contest with 28.47 per cent of the vote after the NDP’s Doug Routley.

Born in Nelson and raised in the Okanagan and Victoria, DeLong was a four-term Calgary MLA who served for more than 14 years of government-facilitated economic growth and stability.

A graduate of UBC honours mathematics, she brings more than 30 years experience as a business leader in the computer industry.

A strong voice in the Alberta legislature, she was well known for her hard work on behalf of her constituents. DeLong led the Alberta delegation to the Pacific Northwest Economic Region and held a number of executive roles in that organization.

For the last six years, she has worked extensively with community and stakeholder groups throughout the region, from the board level to volunteering.

This work confirmed to her that other people’s money must be treated and spent with respect.

“I believe that financial responsibility in government benefits all citizens,” DeLong said.

“There is no such thing as government money. It is all dollars hard-earned by the taxpayer, and once wasted, takes years to replace”.

DeLong and her husband have lived on Thetis Island for the last six years.

Cowichan Valley Citizen