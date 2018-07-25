Airtankers blanket 130 Mile fire

Located near Maze Lake Road

6 p.m. update: The fire listing on the map near 105 Mile was a smoke chase, according to Fire Information Officer Jessica Mack.

A smoke chase is a response to a report of a smoke or fire where the search fails to locate any evidence of any type of fire. Even though it was a smoke chase, the dot will remain on the map for the standard 24 hour period, she says.

The fire near 130 Mile House was blanketed by air tankers earlier she said. At that fire, there are 18 personnel on site with a water tender

Original story: Fire crews are responding to a new fire south of Williams Lake near Highway 97.

The fire, which was discovered at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, is located approximately five kilometres south of the 135 Mile fire which crews battled Tuesday.

The fire is estimated at .5 hectares and the cause is under investigation, said Jessica Mack of the BC Wildfire Service.

One air tanker is on scene and crew grounds are just arriving.

Related: Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for much of B.C.

A second new fire has also appeared on the BC Wildfire Service map located at 105 Mile House west of Highway 97 Wednesday afternoon.

It is estimated at .01 hectares.

Mack said crews were responding.

More to come.

