Airport society supported by Houston council

Council has agreed to support the Houston Flying Club Society in any applications it makes for money for improvements at the District-owned Houston Airport.

“It’s our intention that all improvements benefit the flying and airport community,” wrote the society in a letter to council.

Formed just last year, the society is made up of members of the local flying community and others interested in improving the facility.

Trees for 9th Street

The District has been successful in receiving a grant to help pay for trees to be planted as part of the overall 9th St. improvement project.

The District had applied for $6,967 from Tree Canada and was successful in being provided with $4,000.

Tree Canada, is a national organization with BC Hydro as one of its sponsors, and has the goal of beautifying public spaces and increasing environmental stewardship.

The District was, however, unsuccessful in applying for $500,000 to a provincial program which promotes infrastructure to encourage walking, cycling and other activities.

That money would have been applied to the 9th St. project now underway, freeing up already-committed monies for other District initiatives.

