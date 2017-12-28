Airlines battling elements at Penticton airport

Just like many airports across the province, Penticton is battling keeping the snow cleared off runways.

“Basically all of us, Kelowna, Vancouver are all experiencing some delays because of a combination of weather and general conditions,” said a Transport Canada representative at the Penticton Regional Airport.

Snowy weather conditions have contributed to two flights cancelled at Kelowna International Airport on Thursday.

Related: Snow delays flights at Kelowna International Airport

“We really encourage people to check the respective airlines for updates on their flights as they are really good at keeping people updated,” said the Penticton Transport Canada representative. “Our guys here are busy keeping the runway open and aprons and taxiway clear of snow, but it is starting to stack up. We are lucky that it doesn’t appear to be snowing now, but I believe it is forecasted to snow over the next three days.”

Related: Snowfall warnings issued around B.C.

According to the Penticton airport manager there are several causes for delays or cancellations, including visibility, cloud height, wind and technical capabilities of the navigational tools on the planes.

“The morning flights both departed late and the one that just arrived is running behind, but it seems as though they are starting to catch up across the province.”

The Air Canada flight scheduled to leave for Vancouver at 10:05 a.m. on Thursday was delayed but the late flight at 7:10 p.m. is currently expected to leave on time. The WestJet flight to Calgary at 3:15 p.m. is currently not showing any delays. Visit www.westjet.com and aircanada.com to check the current status of your flight.

Facebook