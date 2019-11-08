Aircraft makes emergency landing at Abbotsford Airport after temporarily losing contact with radar tower

Emergency crews were called to the airport but called off shortly after

An aircraft made an emergency landing at the Abbotsford International Airport after it lost contact with the airport’s radar tower.

Emergency crews were called to the airport at around 10:45 a.m. but were called off within five minutes.

The plane temporarily lost contact with the tower but was able to land without incident once radar was re-established said Parm Sidhu, general manager at the airport.

“At one point we didn’t know anything, whether it was a gear or if it had power or anything,” Sidhu said. “Because we didn’t have any information we called in 9-11 resources, but once it showed up on radar the tower landed it.”