Airborne hot dog strikes Greater Victoria pedestrian

A hot dog projectile was cause for concern in Saanich on Tuesday night.
The Saanich Police Department was called shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 4 for a report that a passenger of a moving vehicle threw a hot dog at a pedestrian in the 4200-block of Quadra Street.
The woman was not physically injured.
The vehicle, only described as a red car, has not been located by police.
