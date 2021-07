Wildfire smoke is visible from Marysville Friday afternoon. Sally La Bounty/Facebook

Air tankers are hitting a wildfire that flared up west of Kimberley on Friday afternoon.

Wildfire smoke, which is visible from the Marysville community, can been seen in the Bootleg area.

The wildfire is outside of municipal fire department jurisdiction, but resources from the Southeast Fire Centre are responding.

More to come.

