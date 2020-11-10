The Revelstoke RCMP arrested an alleged car thief yesterday, Nov. 9, after the suspect ditched the car at Giant Cedars Boardwalk and fled into the forest. Air service and a police dog assisted in the capture.(Black Press file photo)

Air service, police dog assist Revelstoke RCMP with arrest of alleged car thief

The car was stolen in Falkland

  • Nov. 10, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Revelstoke RCMP arrested a man suspected of stealing a car in Falkland, yesterday, Nov. 9.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle on the Trans Canada Highway and attempted to pull the suspect over, however, he kept driving.

Ditching the car at Giant Cedars Boardwalk, the suspect fled on foot into the forest.

Dodds said the Revelstoke RCMP secured the area and called for reinforcements: air service from Kelowna and a police dog from Vernon.

They arrested the Alberta man, whose identity can not be released until he is formally charged. Dodds said he is in custody and will appear in court this morning (Nov. 10).

READ MORE: Revelstoke food bank open for evening pick up once a week starting Nov. 18

Â 

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke Review

Previous story
UPDATE: Three Kelowna elementary schools report cases of COVID-19
Next story
Downtown Chilliwack streets could be converted to one-way traffic

Just Posted

Most Read