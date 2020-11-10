Air service, police dog assist Revelstoke RCMP with arrest of alleged car thief

The car was stolen in Falkland

Revelstoke RCMP arrested a man suspected of stealing a car in Falkland, yesterday, Nov. 9.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle on the Trans Canada Highway and attempted to pull the suspect over, however, he kept driving.

Ditching the car at Giant Cedars Boardwalk, the suspect fled on foot into the forest.

Dodds said the Revelstoke RCMP secured the area and called for reinforcements: air service from Kelowna and a police dog from Vernon.

They arrested the Alberta man, whose identity can not be released until he is formally charged. Dodds said he is in custody and will appear in court this morning (Nov. 10).

