Air quality statement remains in effect for Quesnel, Williams Lake

Some residents may have woken to ash on their cars today, Aug. 13

Residents of the Cariboo have woken up to smoky skies and ash-covered cars throughout much of the last week, a trend that continued this morning (Monday, Aug. 13).

A special air quality statement is in effect this morning for residents of the Cariboo, from Quesnel in the north to Williams Lake in the south.

Quesnel had a short reprieve from the smoke Aug. 12, with blue skies seen above the city, but woke to smoky conditions again Monday morning.

The statement, issued by Environment Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Environment, comes due to the heavy wildfire smoke throughout the province. While wildfire smoke is a natural part of the environment, residents are encouraged to be mindful of the impacts the smoke can have on their health.

The elderly, infants, children, sensitive individuals and people with pre-existing health conditions are more likely to experience effects on their health because of the smoke.

Anyone with breathing difficulties is advised to stay inside a cool, ventilated area. Opening windows may allow more polluted or smokey air inside. For anyone without air conditioning, consider going to a public place that is, like a library or recreation centre.

